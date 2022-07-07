Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,783 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SIGI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $86.80 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $94.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.