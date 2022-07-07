Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $147.46 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28.

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.48%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sempra from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

