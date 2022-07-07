Short Interest in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Rises By 18.8%

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.
In related news, Director Barry B. Moullet purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,002.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 563,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $7,880,063.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,618,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,392,898.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,000 shares of company stock worth $93,560 and have sold 1,287,074 shares worth $17,224,681. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CNNE opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Cannae has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.80.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($2.87). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.92% and a negative net margin of 40.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Cannae Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.
