Short Interest in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Increases By 18.7%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 22,160,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

CVE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,533,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,911,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,667,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113,090 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,741,000 after purchasing an additional 8,634,770 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 67.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,233,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $320,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.02% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $17.18 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 2.46.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.21). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.084 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

