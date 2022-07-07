Short Interest in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Grows By 19.0%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500,000 shares, a growth of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 7,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DHT in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

DHT stock opened at $5.75 on Thursday. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The firm has a market cap of $982.09 million, a P/E ratio of -23.00 and a beta of -0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.60 million. DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHT will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,978,143 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,473,000 after acquiring an additional 522,016 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after buying an additional 1,660,819 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DHT by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,899,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,049,000 after buying an additional 326,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DHT by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,713,945 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,741,000 after buying an additional 260,351 shares in the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

