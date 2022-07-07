Short Interest in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Grows By 18.8%

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

FRC stock opened at $148.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.79. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $133.37 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in First Republic Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.