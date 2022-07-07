Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Increases By 18.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.60.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $421.60 million for the quarter. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $190,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

