Short Interest in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Increases By 18.9%

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,900 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the May 31st total of 291,800 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 103,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Several analysts have weighed in on FOR shares. StockNews.com raised Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $14.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.45. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $22.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $190,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (Get Rating)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
