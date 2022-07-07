Short Interest in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Rises By 18.8%

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,140,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days. Approximately 14.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95. LegalZoom.com has a twelve month low of $10.16 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Get LegalZoom.com alerts:

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The company had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $19,794,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the third quarter worth about $431,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth about $2,238,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile (Get Rating)

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LegalZoom.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LegalZoom.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.