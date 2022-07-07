Short Interest in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Grows By 18.7%

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, an increase of 18.7% from the May 31st total of 281,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Shares of MGRC stock opened at $75.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.25. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $91.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.80.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.20. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm had revenue of $145.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.92%.

In other McGrath RentCorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total transaction of $115,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $418,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Stradford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $83,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock valued at $361,690. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 439,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,281,000 after acquiring an additional 281,505 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $8,963,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 5.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,808,000 after acquiring an additional 55,880 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the first quarter worth approximately $4,262,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McGrath RentCorp (Get Rating)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.