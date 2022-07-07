Short Interest in Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL) Rises By 18.8%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 (NASDAQ:OXSQL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 18.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OXSQL stock opened at $24.98 on Thursday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6.50% NT 24 has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $25.54.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.4063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%.
