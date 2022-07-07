Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,569 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.