Sigma Planning Corp Acquires 10,569 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PJAN opened at $30.34 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $29.27 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $31.72.

