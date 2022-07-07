Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 75,345 Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Equinox Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Equinox Gold stock opened at $4.30 on Thursday. Equinox Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Equinox Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.