Sigma Planning Corp Boosts Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,047,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,369,000 after acquiring an additional 496,137 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,307,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,038,366,000 after acquiring an additional 681,202 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,578,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,646,522,000 after acquiring an additional 267,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,127,795,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $63.44 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $115.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average of $78.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.08). Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 36,640 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.49 per share, with a total value of $2,546,113.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,880,624.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 4,341 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.55 per share, with a total value of $297,575.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 359,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,658,394.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

