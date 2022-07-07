Sigma Planning Corp Buys 1,151 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $198.00 price objective on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.56.

NYSE EXR opened at $174.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $174.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.43. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.70 and a twelve month high of $228.84.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.88 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 50.76%. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

