Sigma Planning Corp Buys 3,574 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 971.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of DIVO stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.37. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 1 year low of $25.59 and a 1 year high of $30.79.

