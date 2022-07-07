Sigma Planning Corp Buys 622 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $25,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,291.44 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $2,037.69 and a one year high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,254.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,552.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total transaction of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock worth $32,765,727 in the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

