Sigma Planning Corp Buys 9,769 Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,752 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exor Capital LLP raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,770,920 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,749,000 after purchasing an additional 421,414 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,592,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $79,523,000 after acquiring an additional 77,478 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,482,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,771,000 after acquiring an additional 854,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,130,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 11,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 5.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 424,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 20,181 shares during the period. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 54,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $442,382.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NG opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

