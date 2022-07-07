Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 17,104 UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UGI. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of UGI by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 294,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of UGI by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UGI alerts:

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 429,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,203,532.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.79. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter. UGI had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Several analysts have commented on UGI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

UGI Company Profile (Get Rating)

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.