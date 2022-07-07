Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $224,246,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $221,021,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $169,872,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,175,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,073,000 after acquiring an additional 701,113 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 6.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,244,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,909,000 after acquiring an additional 486,068 shares during the period. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

In related news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $224,998.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,748,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock valued at $2,394,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $41.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Unity Software Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $210.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.51.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $125.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.79.

Unity Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.