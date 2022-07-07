Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Roblox by 10.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Roblox by 16.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roblox in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,689,000. 68.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,321,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at $25,484,902.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Roblox from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.44.

RBLX opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $631.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.48 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

