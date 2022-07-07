Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of IP opened at $41.87 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.
IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.
In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
International Paper Profile (Get Rating)
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
