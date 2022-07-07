Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,117 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 41,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 34,234 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 17,559 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $97,949,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Shares of IP opened at $41.87 on Thursday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $62.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.76 and a 200 day moving average of $46.11.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.93%.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,614,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 3,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $173,223.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile (Get Rating)

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.