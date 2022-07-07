Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,531 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SSR Mining were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,249,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,571 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,320,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,077,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,190,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SSR Mining by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,734,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,742,000 after purchasing an additional 330,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on SSRM shares. UBS Group started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on SSR Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on SSR Mining from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $16.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. SSR Mining Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. SSR Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

In other news, CEO Rodney Antal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 771,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $103,086.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,179.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,870 shares of company stock worth $692,486 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining (Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.