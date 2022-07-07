Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Dodge & Cox purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $910,682,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,156,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,892 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $112,253,000 after buying an additional 389,836 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,311,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BUD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €74.00 ($77.08) to €73.00 ($76.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €55.00 ($57.29) to €50.00 ($52.08) in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €59.00 ($61.46) to €58.00 ($60.42) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €83.00 ($86.46) to €72.00 ($75.00) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €60.00 ($62.50) to €65.00 ($67.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.66.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $54.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.92. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $50.59 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The company has a market capitalization of $108.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $13.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.407 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

