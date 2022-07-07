Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,182 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Splunk were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 35,600.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock opened at $94.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $84.63 and a one year high of $176.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.53 and a 200 day moving average of $115.49.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $674.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.73 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 396.11% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.84) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $77,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 130,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,477,792.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,861,364. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. UBS Group reduced their target price on Splunk from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Splunk from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Splunk from $142.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Splunk from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.95.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

