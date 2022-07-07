Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,364 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,378 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after buying an additional 20,146 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 412,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,021,000 after buying an additional 12,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $176.73 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.20 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.33 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.26 and a 200-day moving average of $215.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADSK. Barclays dropped their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

