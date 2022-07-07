Sigma Planning Corp Grows Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 17,841 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMY. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 850,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,811,913 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 653,677 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th.

NYSE:HMY opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile (Get Rating)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. It also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.