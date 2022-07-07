Sigma Planning Corp Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 518.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF stock opened at $44.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.56. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a one year low of $43.46 and a one year high of $57.17.

