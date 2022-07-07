Sigma Planning Corp Has $619,000 Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

NASDAQ FISV opened at $93.86 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.18 per share, with a total value of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.64.

Fiserv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.