Sigma Planning Corp Has $653,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in Analog Devices by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $144.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.26.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

