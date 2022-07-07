Sigma Planning Corp Has $691,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Amcor were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMCR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 7,048 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 13,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 169,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 72,116 shares during the period. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Amcor’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Zacka sold 33,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $440,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,073.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,199.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

