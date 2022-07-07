Sigma Planning Corp Has $725,000 Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 324.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMUS stock opened at $137.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.75. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $171.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.78.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.99, for a total value of $2,439,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,278,839.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

