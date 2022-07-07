Sigma Planning Corp Increases Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 40,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial stock opened at $47.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $63.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.