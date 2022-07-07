Sigma Planning Corp Invests $651,000 in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 586,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after buying an additional 11,461 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,464,000 after buying an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,056,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of EELV opened at $22.46 on Thursday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $26.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.