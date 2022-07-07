Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $712,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

