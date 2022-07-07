Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $712,000 Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,053,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,215,615,000 after buying an additional 394,406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,507,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,487,000 after buying an additional 272,326 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,021,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 22,189 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 783,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,755,000 after buying an additional 16,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 773,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,458,000 after buying an additional 528,864 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $88.73 on Thursday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $84.95 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.46.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.
EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.64.
About Eastman Chemical (Get Rating)
Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)
- 3 Growth Stocks Trading at Value P/E’s
- Phreesia Stock is a Healthcare IT Play
- The Sell-Off In Kornit Digital May Set Up A 2nd Half Opportunity
- Capri Holdings Stock Looks Attractive For a Premium Retailer
- Recession Resistant Grocery Outlet Holding Corp Quietly Sets New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.