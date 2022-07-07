Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $731,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,304,000. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Bunge by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BG stock opened at $85.85 on Thursday. Bunge Limited has a 1-year low of $71.73 and a 1-year high of $128.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.05.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.02. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.60%.

In related news, insider Jerry Matthews Simmons, Jr. sold 44,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.98, for a total transaction of $5,135,696.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,869,536.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.11.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

