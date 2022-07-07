Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 507 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1,250.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the third quarter worth $85,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $222.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.48. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.30 and a 52 week high of $277.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 23.31%.

In related news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total value of $199,937.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 17,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.78, for a total value of $4,363,601.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,907,510.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,973,385 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

