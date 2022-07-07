Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 769 Shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned 0.25% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 76,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after buying an additional 5,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

FSMB stock opened at $19.92 on Thursday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $19.72 and a twelve month high of $21.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.21.

