Sigma Planning Corp Raises Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,095 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total transaction of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $210.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $133.73 and a twelve month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.59.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

