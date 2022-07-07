Sigma Planning Corp Raises Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,164,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $67.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $72.32.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.06%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WRB shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

