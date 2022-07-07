Sigma Planning Corp Sells 1,316 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.06. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.97 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

