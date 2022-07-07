Sigma Planning Corp Sells 176 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,094,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $628.86.

Shares of IDXX opened at $375.22 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $366.58 and a 200 day moving average of $476.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

