Sigma Planning Corp Sells 234 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $983,225,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,559,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,577,000 after purchasing an additional 372,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,565,000 after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 337,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 78,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FRT opened at $97.10 on Thursday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $92.02 and a 52-week high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.49%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

