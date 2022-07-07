Sigma Planning Corp Sells 240 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NNN opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $190.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.73% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 126.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Colliers Securities reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

