Sigma Planning Corp Sells 293 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,040,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,228,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,208 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890,747 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 365.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 569,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,319,000 after acquiring an additional 447,398 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2,882.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 411,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,966,000 after acquiring an additional 397,927 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC stock opened at $101.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 750 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total value of $78,907.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,498.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,821 shares of company stock worth $5,189,283. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.