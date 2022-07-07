Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,908 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,908 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.52 and a twelve month high of $34.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.81 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 309.52%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

