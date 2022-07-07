Sika (OTC:SKFOF) Price Target Lowered to CHF 300 at Societe Generale

Sika (OTC:SKFOF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 420 to CHF 300 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SKFOF. Baader Bank upgraded shares of Sika to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 360 to CHF 320 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTC SKFOF opened at 219.70 on Wednesday. Sika has a 52 week low of 218.10 and a 52 week high of 425.38.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

