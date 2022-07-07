Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Stake Raised by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 3,130.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, CMO Andrew Lee Bennett sold 1,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $94,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $182,038.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,736 shares of company stock valued at $491,934. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMAR opened at $33.13 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 36.73%. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Smartsheet from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.