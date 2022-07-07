Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,931 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $98,005,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SNAP. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $45.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Snap from $42.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $14.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.67 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.26.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,526,688 shares of company stock worth $42,888,638 in the last ninety days.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.