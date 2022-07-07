Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Position Increased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCCO shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.88.

Southern Copper stock opened at $48.76 on Thursday. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.89.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 42.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.87%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

