Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 100.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 457,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,111,000 after purchasing an additional 229,062 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 2,302.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 157,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,013,000 after purchasing an additional 150,670 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 206.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,710,000 after purchasing an additional 112,579 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $62,599.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,655.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112 in the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SWX opened at $86.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $95.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SWX shares. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Southwest Gas Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.